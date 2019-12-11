Contact

Concerns over the future of Buncrana's Three School Campus project

Department examining 'non-standard solution' for Three School Campus

Crana College

Crana College.. fears have grown over the future of the Three School Campus project.

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The future of the three-school education campus for Buncrana is under question after it emerged that the Department of Education is looking for “a non-standard solution” to the issue, an Inishowen councillor has said.

Cllr Albert Doherty also called for councillors in Inishowen to be given fresh and up to date information on what is happening with the long-running saga of the three-school campus.

Cllr Doherty said councillors have been treated “in a shabby manner” over the information they are receiving on the progress of the stalled project.

An education campus for Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha, Crana College and Coláiste Chineál Eoghain has been planned since 2006, but it emerged in October 2018 that a proposed site had been sold.

Cllr Doherty made the comments at the December meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

He said he and Cllr Martin Farren had been told at Monday’s meeting of the Donegal ETB that the Department of Education is now seeking “a non-standard solution in order to facilitate the schools”.

He said it has to be questioned now whether the three school concept has run its course.

“Without admitting it the department seems to be exploring other options for delivering for schools or some schools in Buncrana," he said.

“The councillors here have been treated in a shabby manner in relation to the information being shared,” he said.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan said that the Minister for Educational and Skills Joe McHugh had been very encouraging about the prospect of funding for the project.

Cllr Crossan called for an update at the January meeting on where the project is at.

