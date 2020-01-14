Donegal teams feature in FAI Junior Cup draw

Contact
Greencastle beat FAI Junior Cup holders St Michaels on Sunday.
Two Inishowen football clubs had skin in the game at today's FAI Junior Cup draw in Dublin.
Both Greencastle FC and Buncrana Hearts got away draws.
Greencastle FC play County Dublin based Rush Athletic FC in the last 16 draw. Rush Athletic beat the Greeks four years ago when they met in the last 64 of the competition.
If Buncrana Hearts FC beat Killarney FC in their last 32 game, they will play Laois' Crettyard United FC in the last 16.
