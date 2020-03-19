Inishowen's bus shelter rollout continues

Contact
Fahan's new bus shelter in situ
Inishowen's ongoing bus shelter rollout is continuing. However, it appears Carndonagh is not included as yet.
In a statement to Donegal Live, Donegal County Council confirmed six bus shelters are currently being erected in the peninsula.
The statement said: “Six bus shelters are being erected as follows in cooperation with a private sector sponsor. There are two in Buncrana, two in Fahan and two in Muff, of which one is still to be erected.”
