Inishowen's bus shelter rollout continues

Inishowen's ongoing bus shelter rollout is continuing. However, it appears Carndonagh is not included as yet.



In a statement to Donegal Live, Donegal County Council confirmed six bus shelters are currently being erected in the peninsula.



The statement said: “Six bus shelters are being erected as follows in cooperation with a private sector sponsor. There are two in Buncrana, two in Fahan and two in Muff, of which one is still to be erected.”