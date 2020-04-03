Disgusting dumping disfiguring Donegal

Illegal dumping of household waste has caused anger in Donegal.

One particularly “disgusting” incident, which is believed to have taken place earlier this week in Clonmany in North Inishowen has been reported to Donegal County Council and An Garda Síochána, by the irate householder.

The binliners full of household rubbish was strewn across a garden, much to the anger of the homeowner concerned.

Posting on Facebook, they referred to the dumpers as “ignorant” and issued an ultimatum them to come and pick the rubbish up within 24 hours.

They said: “I want the whole of Urris, Clonmany and Donegal to share this disgusting behaviour of people.”