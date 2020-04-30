Moville GAA ‘delivery arm’ of community foodbank

With no training or matches due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, Moville Gaels are playing a crucial part in the community response to the consequences of the pandemic.

In partnership with Moville Family Resource Centre, Muff Red Cross, Trinity Court (Newtowncunningham), Spraoi agus Spórt (Carndonagh) and The Exchange Inishowen (Buncrana), Moville GAA has set up a temporary food bank.

The food bank is to serve the whole Inishowen peninsula and is supported by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP).

Speaking to Donegal Live, John Peto, Chairperson of Moville GAA said the club was currently running a community volunteer scheme.

John said: “15 members of the Moville GAA, who have been Garda vetted, are operating a free delivery service within the Parish and beyond.

“We are delivering prescriptions, delivering food for some of the local shops, delivering school meals for children who are entitled to them. For the last few weeks, we have done between 50 to 70 deliveries per week. We are also trying to help people who are isolated within the community, checking on them to see if they are ok.

“In the last 10 days, Moville GAA has stepped up to become the logistics arm of Moville Foodbank. We are working with the local shops to organise collection points and we are the delivery arm of the Moville Foodbank.

“People who need the services of the foodbank, apply in confidence through Spraoi agus Spórt and then Moville GAA gets word and we add the deliveries to the foodbank. We manage the collection of the food from the foodbank and its rotation, to ensure there is no Covid-19 contamination. We deliver the foodbank parcels along with our shopping delivery. Confidentiality is paramount. I am the only one who knows if a person is getting a foodbank delivery for people who are in particular need or a delivery of shopping,” said John.

Moville GAA is running the foodbank in Moville as a “two way street.”

John explained: “We think it is a really good opportunity to encourage people. This is really what community is about. It is about small gestures to help each other in the Parish and the town.

“Healthwise Pharmacies, Gillen’s, Centra, all of the local food shops in Moville and the chemist are the drop-off points for the foodbank in Moville. This is Moville GAA’s community, covid-y response. It is great to see the community response all over Inishowen to the need for a foodbank. It is desperate that it is needed but it is needed,” said John.

The Inishowen Foodbank is a confidential service. Assistance can be requested by phoning: 074 937 3303.

Donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies are welcome.