Zoom helps Mens Shed Carn music group 'hit the right note'

Members of the Men's Shed in Carn are not letting the restrictions imposed on them due to Covid-19 to self get in the way of their weekly music group sessions as they connect via Zoom.

A number of the men including Men's Shed Carn Chairman Davy McLaughlin (Bill), joined the call via Zoom this week.

He said: "Men Shed Carn are doing everything we can to ensure all of our members stay in touch. We are very conscious that lots of our members are excluded from their normal weekly social activities due to self isolation or cocooning.

"We had our first meeting last week via Zoom and we couldn't believe how easy it was to get connected. Indeed, with such a nice call and great craic, we decided to extend this to some of our other groups.

"The Mens Shed Carn music group was the first of these groups to try it out on Monday night and it was a great success with members up to 80 years of age, joining in, with more planning to join next week.

"We are currently trying to procure more tablets or devices for other members as it is so important that everyone who wants to join these (or other sessions) can join in and feel less isolated. There has been huge interest and demand from other members."

"For further information please check us out on Facebook on Mens Shed Carndonagh or email us on mens.shed.carn@gmail.com.

"We welcome new members all the time and are determined to do what we can to support everyone during this difficult time."