New 'Listening Ear' service launched in Inishowen

Contact
Listen ear banner
Insight Inishowen has launched a new “Listening Ear” service to provide support to those who are struggling with stress, anxiety or isolation.
The confidential telephone line (0871708743) offers a sympathetic listening ear for people to talk through their thoughts and feelings in these tough times.
The phoneline is open seven-days-a-week for two hours each evening (6-8pm) and a text service is available at other times.
Although not intended to provide counsel or advice, our support workers will be able to signpost callers to other services or places where they can find practical help and support.
Insight Inishowen is a local voluntary-run charity promoting mental health and wellbeing and working to prevent suicide through a wide range of initiatives in our community. For more information see our website www.insightinishowen.ie.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The postcard Moville man Kristian Shortt has sent to his daughter Abbi, who he has not seen since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.