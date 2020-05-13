New 'Listening Ear' service launched in Inishowen

Insight Inishowen has launched a new “Listening Ear” service to provide support to those who are struggling with stress, anxiety or isolation.

The confidential telephone line (0871708743) offers a sympathetic listening ear for people to talk through their thoughts and feelings in these tough times.

The phoneline is open seven-days-a-week for two hours each evening (6-8pm) and a text service is available at other times.

Although not intended to provide counsel or advice, our support workers will be able to signpost callers to other services or places where they can find practical help and support.

Insight Inishowen is a local voluntary-run charity promoting mental health and wellbeing and working to prevent suicide through a wide range of initiatives in our community. For more information see our website www.insightinishowen.ie.