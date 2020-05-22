Young people from Donegal win Young Environmentalist Awards

Contact
Scoil Mhuire Buncrana pupils win Senior Eco-Community Development Category
The CLI-MATES from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana have won the Senior Eco-Community Development Category at the national Young Environmentalist Awards.
Winners were announced on Thursday, May 21. A record-breaking 500 applications were received this year.
The CLI-MATES from Scoil Mhuire won the Senior Category in Eco-Community Development for their positive eco efforts.
After starting their project back in 2018, the 27 member group have written articles to create awareness on climate change, striked in support of Greta Thunberg, introduced bike racks to encourage more eco-friendly transport methods and have promoted the use of reusable products.
The CLI-MATES goal is to have a cli-mate group in every school across Ireland. They are also working towards publishing a book on climate change.
Elaine Nevin, National Director of ECO-UNESCO commented: “We have received more applications than ever this year and despite Covid-19 interruptions, young people have continued to work on their projects at home. Climate Change and biodiversity loss are becoming real threats and young people this year have shown through their YEA action projects how they are tackling some of these issues.
"We are blown away by the passion and motivation of this year's entries and their attitude towards making a positive environmental change.”
For more information on the Young Environmentalist Awards please got to www.YEA.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Daniel O'Donnell and Sean O'Farrell donate proceeds of single to Donegal baby Livie Mulhern's €2m treatment fund
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.