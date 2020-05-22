Young people from Donegal win Young Environmentalist Awards

The CLI-MATES from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana have won the Senior Eco-Community Development Category at the national Young Environmentalist Awards.

Winners were announced on Thursday, May 21. A record-breaking 500 applications were received this year.

The CLI-MATES from Scoil Mhuire won the Senior Category in Eco-Community Development for their positive eco efforts.

After starting their project back in 2018, the 27 member group have written articles to create awareness on climate change, striked in support of Greta Thunberg, introduced bike racks to encourage more eco-friendly transport methods and have promoted the use of reusable products.

The CLI-MATES goal is to have a cli-mate group in every school across Ireland. They are also working towards publishing a book on climate change.

Elaine Nevin, National Director of ECO-UNESCO commented: “We have received more applications than ever this year and despite Covid-19 interruptions, young people have continued to work on their projects at home. Climate Change and biodiversity loss are becoming real threats and young people this year have shown through their YEA action projects how they are tackling some of these issues.

"We are blown away by the passion and motivation of this year's entries and their attitude towards making a positive environmental change.”

For more information on the Young Environmentalist Awards please got to www.YEA.ie