Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Progress on Donegal leisure centre

Tenders have been invited for refurbishment

Buncrana Leisure Centre

Update received on progress of Buncrana Leisure Centre

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) has welcomed an update on progress regarding a Donegal Leisure Centre.

The project to refurbish and reopen Buncrana Leisure Centre in Inishowen has been going on for a considerable number of years.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: "At last week's virtual meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, councillors received a briefing on the progress of Buncrana Leisure Centre. 

"The current position is that tenders were invited for the appointment of consultants  relating to the Centre.  This was carried out in two stages. The suitability stage was completed in April and detailed tenders have now been invited for the work.

"The deadline for the return of tenders is currently May 29, 2020. However, I have been told that this deadline may be reviewed taking into account recently published guidelines from the Office of Government Procurement relating to the impact of COVID-19 on procurement competitions," said Cllr Donaghey.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie