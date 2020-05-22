Progress on Donegal leisure centre

Donegal Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) has welcomed an update on progress regarding a Donegal Leisure Centre.

The project to refurbish and reopen Buncrana Leisure Centre in Inishowen has been going on for a considerable number of years.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: "At last week's virtual meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, councillors received a briefing on the progress of Buncrana Leisure Centre.

"The current position is that tenders were invited for the appointment of consultants relating to the Centre. This was carried out in two stages. The suitability stage was completed in April and detailed tenders have now been invited for the work.

"The deadline for the return of tenders is currently May 29, 2020. However, I have been told that this deadline may be reviewed taking into account recently published guidelines from the Office of Government Procurement relating to the impact of COVID-19 on procurement competitions," said Cllr Donaghey.