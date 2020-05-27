Gardai seeking gang of youths who smashed up a digger

Contact
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened at the quarry in Birdstown, Burnfoot on Wednesday, May 20 shortly before 10pm.
A digger that was parked at the quarry had the windows smashed by a group of six-seven youths aged approx. 14–15 years old.
It is believed that the youths may then have left the area and passed Fr. Carolans Retreat Centre and onwards in the direction of the border into Northern Ireland on foot.
If anyone was in the Burnfoot area last Wednesday night and observed a gang of youths in the area on foot and can offer a description of them or a direction of travel or if anyone was in the area and has dash cam footage then please call Buncrana Gardaí on 074-9320540.
