Good news as Inishowen autism therapist position to be filled

Inishowen autism therapist position to be filled in coming weeks
The long-awaited Autism Therapist position for Inishowen is expected to be filled in the coming weeks, after interviews were held recently, Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal, Charlie McConalogue has been told.
“This is good news at long last for so many people and their families in Inishowen who have had a very frustrating wait for this vital service to be restored,” Deputy McConalogue said.
The Fianna Fáil TD said he had been informed that there was significant interest in the position following the advertisement of the post, and interviews recently took place.
Welcoming the news, Deputy McConalogue said having the position filled again, would be important news for the families of all those impacted by the loss of the service over the past two years.
“The people who were impacted by this are the children on the autism spectrum and their families and they have now waited almost two years for the position to be filled.
"It is not acceptable that this post was left vacant for so long and I know many families are looking forward to seeing an offer made and the position filled over the coming weeks,” concluded Deputy McConalogue.
