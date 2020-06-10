Restoration work commences on popular Donegal tourist site that was destroyed by floods in 2017

Work has finally restarted on the restoration of Buncrana’s Swan Park, which was devastated in the floods of August 2017 that wreaked havoc on Inishowen.

The Inish Times understands, trees and shrubs on the site of the new flood defence wall, which will protect Swan Park in the event of another flood, are being cleared. Tenders for the work have been sought since March.

Speaking to the Inish Times, Donegal Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan said drainage and ducting work had now commenced.

Cllr Crossan added: “There were old, old drains in Swan Park, which obviously were not functioning right, so when the rain came, you could not walk through the grass, although there was a wee path.

“So, new drains have been installed, as well as ducting for Wi-Fi or maybe a bit of power if it was needed later on. At the present moment, a temporary road has been made into Swan Park, from the Westbrook side to give access for heavy plant and machinery.

“The first thing that is going to happen is the building of the flood defence wall, from Wilson’s Pool down to The Willow.

“This is going to be full accessible for anybody with a disability should they be in a wheelchair or have any other mobility issues. There are going to be very little steps. It is all going to be ramped.

“This was all agreed in consultation with the anglers. It means the area is accessible to anyone who wants to sit and watch the world go by or sit and fish in the river.

“The next bit of the renovation, which will be carried out is the building of a bridge across the Eye of the Bridge.

“There used to be a platform down there with steps, this is now going to be ramped as well, and will therefore be accessible to people with disabilities as well.”

The reason for building the temporary road into Swan Park was to get the heavy plant and machinery on site to build the flood defence wall and the bridge.

This was also done in consultation with the anglers and the Fisheries Board, so that it did not interfere with the spawning of the salmon.

Cllr Crossan added: “The contractor is going to get the heavy machinery in, build the bridge, build the defence wall and get the heavy machinery out.

“This means then, the contractor will be able to put in the footpaths and grass out what they have to do and plant trees. They are going to plant an orchard out there. There will also be seating provided.

“Swan Park will be completely reinstated and to its former beauty. In fact, it will be even better than it was beforehand. It will be better than ever.

“This is a great chance to improve Swan Park while the budget is available. I have no doubt, having seen the planning documents, it is going to be fantastic.

“In the past, people walked to Swan Park and walked through it but when the reinstatement is completed, families will be able to stop, maybe have a picnic and enjoy it. Swan Park will be accessible all year round when the new drainage is put in.”

Cllr Crossan said he was looking forward to a “much improved” Swan Park.