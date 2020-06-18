Refurbishment of Donegal Court House on ‘long finger’

Continuing delays regarding the refurbishment of Carndonagh Court House has led to accusations the matter is being “long-fingered” by the Courts Service.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Donegal Councillor Albert Doherty said he was “disappointed” by the Courts Service’s recent reply to his enquiry about the refurbishment.

He said: “The Courts Service told me the survey of Carndonagh courthouse has been completed and a report had been compiled.

“’The courthouse is in poor condition overall and significant expenditure is required in both the short term to remedy immediate defects and in the longer term to provide for the ongoing maintenance of the building.

“’The Courts Service is currently examining this report in light of budgetary constraints with a view to determining how best to proceed. In the meantime sittings of Carndonagh District Court which sits once per month are taking place in Buncrana courthouse which is just under 20km distance.

“’Since then there has been little change other than that the report has indicated that this venue will require considerable monies to be spent on it before it can be used as a Courthouse,’” Said Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty described the Courts Service’s response as “disappointing and dated.”

He added: “The refurbishment of Carndonagh Court House continues to be long-fingered by the Courts Service.

“The restoration of Court Services to Carndonagh is essential. All further delays continue to hurt the local economy and reflect as an impasse to rural development.

“It is symptomatic of government actions contributing to a decline in rural service provision. A government supported interest and response is now all important,” said Cllr Doherty.







