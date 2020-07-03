Donegal's Minister of State for Law Reform pressed on Carndonagh Court House

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) offered his congratulations to newly appointed Minister of State Charlie McConalogue (Fianna Fáil).

Deputy McConalogue was appointed Minister of State for Law Reform by incoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty pressed Minister McConalogue on the future of Carndonagh Court House.

Cllr Doherty said: “I dtus,mo chomhghairdeas agus gach dea ghui faoin post ur agat sa chomhrialtas. I would like to congratulate Charlie. He has my best wishes on becoming Minister of State in the new coalition government.

“Charlie McConalogue has raised the matter of Carndonagh Courthouse in the Dail previously, as have other Oireachtas colleagues. Carndonagh and North Inishowen communities await the refurbishment the refurbishment and return of Court Services to Carndonagh Courthouse.

“In February 2019, Courts Service indicated court services previously held in Carndonagh would now occur in Buncrana. This was supposed to be a temporary arrangement.

“Fifteen Months later, we know, that the survey of Carndonagh Courthouse is complete and that the Courts Service has received the report. We know, the courthouse is in poor condition overall and that significant expenditure is required for refurbishment and proper maintenance of the building. The Courts Service is currently examining the report, which was received prior to March 6, and determining how best to proceed,” said Cllr Doherty.

Cllr Doherty said it was “imperative” the Courts Service, the OPW and the new government ensure the urgent restoration of services to Carndonagh and North Inishowen.

He added: “The 1960s Garda station in Carndonagh has been deemed 'not fit for purpose' by the Garda authorities. Health and Safety and security issues have also been confirmed by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn.

“In recent weeks and days, I have written to the Chief Superintendent and to new Minister McEntee urging and seeking, a new modern Garda station for Carndonagh and a constant Garda location and presence in Carndonagh to serve the Carndonagh environs and North Inishowen,

“Leaving the Carndonagh business, banking, educational and community facilities without a Garda station or a Garda presence is not an option.

“These issues merit an urgent,ambitious and positive response from the new government and related ministers and departments. Any derogation from delivery of the Garda station or restoration of the courthouse services to Carndonagh is an abandonment of towns and rural communities,” concluded Cllr Albert Doherty.