Calls for Crana to be cleared of 2017 flood debris

There have been calls for the debris which accumulated in the Crana River during the devastating floods of August 2017 to be cleared.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Martin Moloney, a spokesperson for Buncrana Aontú's Edward Maginn Cumann recalled the flooding of six homes in Riverside, just outside the town, that night.

Mr Moloney said: “Luckily we were able to escape alright because we are a wee bit higher up. Riverside.

“We in Aontú want to highlight the different issues affecting people in Buncrana and we feel that the present state of the Crana River is an important one. It is three years this month since the flood and the river still has not been cleared. It is an eyesore.

“It is great that work has started on refurbishing Swan Park but the river itself has not been cleared and there are still trees and all kinds of debris in the river. We are asking the question, 'Who is responsible for clearing the Crana river?'

In August 2017, the residents of Buncrana were horrified to see the Crana River had flooded, to such an extent he lives of a lot of people living along its banks were turned upside down overnight. Scenes of devastation were witnessed along the river as people’s homes were destroyed by the immense torrents of flood water caused by some of the heaviest rainfall in years. Their worst nightmares had come true as their precious homes were engulfed in flood water,” said Mr Moloney.

The Buncrana man said there is disappointment the river has still not been cleared of the debris which the flood had accumulated along its banks that “awful”night.

He added: “Huge trees were torn out by their roots, bales of silage, stiles, wooden pallets and plastic barrels are just some of the debris still tainting the once beautiful banks of the Crana.

“We are simply asking, 'Who is responsible for clearing the debris from the Crana River?' Residents are worried that this debris in the river will add to and increase the risk of flooding when there is heavy rainfall,” said the Aontú spokesperson.