Concerns convicted paedophile re-housed in Buncrana

Concerns have been voiced a convicted paedophile has been re-housed in Buncrana on his release from prison.

Inish Times has been contacted by several readers expressing fear that the man, who was placed on the sex offenders' register, was now living in the seaside town, in a location close to local schools.

The paper also understands authorities have contacted people discussing the situation on social media asking them to remove posts.

Responding to an Inish Times enquiry on the matter, sent to the Probation Service, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Equality said it could not comment on the matter.

They said: “The Department of Justice and Equality is not in a position to comment on individual cases. However, the Department does appreciate the concern which communities can have in relation to the issue of rehabilitation of offenders and measures to protect public safety.

“The Sex Offenders Act 2001 provides that a Court can impose conditions on a convicted sex offender as part of their post-release supervision. Further, where An Garda Síochána believe that a convicted offender poses a serious risk to the public, it can apply to the courts for a Sex Offender Order, under section 16 of the 2001 Act.

“A Sex Offender Order can prohibit the offender from doing anything the Court considers necessary in order to ensure that the public is protected from serious harm. The Probation Service works closely with the Gardaí and other partner agencies to ensure the co-operation of and compliance by the sex offender with supervision in the interests of community safety.

“The multi-Agency Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management (SORAM ) model has been established to support the co-operation and co-ordination between key statutory organisations involved in managing the risk posed to the community by convicted sex offenders and in safeguarding the welfare of children,” they said.

SORAM is led jointly by An Garda Síochána and the Probation Service, with the active support of the Child and Family Agency, Local Authority Housing and the Irish Prison Service.

The spokesperson continued: “SORAM provides a structure for local joint working arrangements to manage convicted sex offenders on a multi-agency basis. It ensures that convicted sex offenders who are subject to SORAM are appropriately risk assessed and effective management plans are prepared and implemented. It provides a consistent model of management nationally.

“There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to ensure that convicted sex offenders are effectively managed and monitored.”

A statement to Inish Times from An Garda Síochána press office on the rehousing said: “An Garda Síochána cannot comment on any named individuals.”

It also directed the paper to the organisation's website, which contained information on the Sex Offender Management and Intelligence Unit (SOMIU).

It said: “An Garda Síochána is committed to protecting communities and individuals from the dangers and the harm associated with sex offenders. On a daily basis An Garda Síochána is working with other agencies who have a role in the management of convicted sex offenders in the community. An Garda Síochána and the relevant agencies have developed significant experience and expertise in this area.

“SOMIU is based at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Harcourt Square and has the national remit for overseeing the monitoring and management of sex offenders who are subject to Part 2 of the Sex Offenders Act, 2001.

“The Sex Offenders Act, 2001 applies to an offender who is convicted, sentenced and/or released from prison. The Act may also apply to offenders who travel to live, work and visit this jurisdiction and who have been subject to sex offender registration in their home country.

“Offenders who are subject to the requirements of the Sex Offenders Act, 2001 have an assigned liaison Garda or Sergeant and are monitored and managed in the community,” it concluded.



