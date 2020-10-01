Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Carndonagh town centre generation plans move forward

Council collaboration with  Spraoi agus Spórt on consultation

Carndonagh town centre generation plans move forward

The plans would see the development and renewal of areas within Carndonagh that are in need of regeneration.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Plans for a proposed regeneration of Carndonagh town centre have moved a step forward.

Cllr Albert Doherty, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Council has welcomed the publication of a proposed Part 8 application for Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration Project.

The details of the proposed development plans and particulars will be available for inspection online at www.donegalcoco.ie.

For inspection, prior appointment at the Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Malin Street and at County House Lifford is required. Written submissions on or before Wednesday. 4 November.

Cllr Doherty said: "Carndonagh is identified in the County Development Plan 2018-2024 as a Tier 2 Strategic Town with identified 'Special Economic Functions'. In the Carndonagh Local Area Plan, adopted in July 2018, an important objective of the plan adopted is to inter alia,'seek the development and renewal of areas within Carndonagh that bare in need of regeneration'.

"In the Carndonagh Local Area Plan ,Pound Street, Chapel Street, Bridge Street and Malin Street were identified as particular areas with vacant properties and areas in need of regeneration supports.

"The Rural Regeneration Development Fund programme ( 2019-2027)provides communities and towns with regeneration funding opportunities and assistance .

"I am now urging all who are interested in seeking and supporting physical, social and economic local development in Carndonagh and its environs to participate and share their views and observations in what is an exciting Council collaboration with locally based  Spraoi agus Sport for Carndonagh", Cllr Doherty concluded.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie