Carndonagh town centre generation plans move forward

Plans for a proposed regeneration of Carndonagh town centre have moved a step forward.

Cllr Albert Doherty, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal Council has welcomed the publication of a proposed Part 8 application for Carndonagh Town Centre Regeneration Project.

The details of the proposed development plans and particulars will be available for inspection online at www.donegalcoco.ie.

For inspection, prior appointment at the Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Malin Street and at County House Lifford is required. Written submissions on or before Wednesday. 4 November.

Cllr Doherty said: "Carndonagh is identified in the County Development Plan 2018-2024 as a Tier 2 Strategic Town with identified 'Special Economic Functions'. In the Carndonagh Local Area Plan, adopted in July 2018, an important objective of the plan adopted is to inter alia,'seek the development and renewal of areas within Carndonagh that bare in need of regeneration'.

"In the Carndonagh Local Area Plan ,Pound Street, Chapel Street, Bridge Street and Malin Street were identified as particular areas with vacant properties and areas in need of regeneration supports.

"The Rural Regeneration Development Fund programme ( 2019-2027)provides communities and towns with regeneration funding opportunities and assistance .

"I am now urging all who are interested in seeking and supporting physical, social and economic local development in Carndonagh and its environs to participate and share their views and observations in what is an exciting Council collaboration with locally based Spraoi agus Sport for Carndonagh", Cllr Doherty concluded.