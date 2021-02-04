The HSE has confirmed has Covid-19 vaccinations will begin at St Columbcille Village in Clonmany in Inishowen, and in similar facilities, next week.

In a statement, the HSE said: "Saint Columbcille Village is an unregistered congregated setting for older persons with residents over the age of 65 years. The facility is run by Carers.

"These type of facilities were not included in the initial round of Covid-19 vaccinations which prioritised over 65s in nurse-led 24 hour care units.

"The HSE is pleased to confirm that the National Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccinations has now reviewed this and unregistered congregated settings for older persons over 65 years such as Columbcille Village unit in Clonmany will now be included in the priority Centres for vaccination. Vaccinations are due to commence in these settings next week.



"Now that there is a safe and effective vaccine available, we are acutely aware that all those in vulnerable groups are very keen to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Currently the key constraint is the limited supply of vaccine available so it is not possible to reach everyone as quickly as we would like.

"Given that limitation the Government published a national list of Provisional Vaccine Allocation Groups on December 8th. This list is available at the following link: HERE. The HSE must adhere to this Government policy in rolling out the vaccination programme. The HSE is doing everything that it can to reach everyone as quickly as possible.