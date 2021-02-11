South Inishowen properties without water once again following burst pipe

Contact
Irish Water working to restore water supply in Inch and Burnfoot following pipe burst
A burst water main is affecting parts of Inishowen this morning.
Supply disruptions may be experienced in Inch, Burnfoot and surrounding areas.
Irish Water say repairs are ongoing with works estimated to be completed by 5pm this evening.
