Inishowen business owners encouraged to take part in new IDP survey

Business owners across Inishowen are being encouraged to part in a new survey.

The survey, which is being carried out by the Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), is aiming to help the organisation to support local businesses.

Patricia Lee, Research Officer explained: "We want to capture or take a snap-shot of what business owners in Inishowen need…If and how our dedicated team have helped them in the past? And to map out a way to support the business community of Inishowen in the future. We are delighted with the number of responses we have received back to date.

"We are mindful that running a business is extremely time-consuming for owners, so to ensure that we are getting a good representation across all the employment sectors and geo-locations spread right across the peninsula, we will keep the survey open for another week to facilitate this.”

IDP work with many companies through The Job Club Centre, Inishowen Skillnet and its Enterprise team. Through the Childcare Community Employment Programme, managed by Pauline Coyle, accredited sectoral training is offered and staff are recruited in childcare and pre-school settings around the peninsula.

The Job Club service works with job seekers and employers. Services include recruitment and advertising of job opportunities while also assisting in matching suitable candidates to roles. It is a free service. Employers have used the service time and time again to advertise all types of positions, including full-time, fixed-term and part-time work.

"We received an excellent response from the last advert that was placed through The Job Club Facebook Page and the business managed to recruit an additional two employees from this advert," (Business Client, Mar'21).

Marie Monahan, Co-ordinator, commented: "Our Facebook page, Job Centre Inishowen, has a reach of over 2,500 people. It is a fast and convenient way for us to connect employers with job-seekers. We have a simple system in place, making it a viable and easy method for busy companies to advertise roles.

"It has proved an extremely efficient method of attracting candidates in real-time, as users immediately share the vacancy with those who might be interested in applying. To discuss this further, please do contact either myself or Sylvia Doherty, Job Club & Employment Support Assistant.

"We are always pleased to participate in National Government initiatives, such as the Intreo/Department of Social Protection "Jobs Week" campaign, Donegal ETB Adult Education Career and Education Events, and engage closely with external agencies INOU and IBEC.”

Ana McColgan, Programme Manager with Inishowen Skillnet (www.inishowenskillnet.ie): "I have found that by working closely with The Job Club, we have been able to offer professional and accredited training places to job seekers. It is a win-win partnership for employers who are getting qualified and skilled staff applying for their roles”.

Sinead McDaid, Enterprise Training Officer at IDP added, “We offer programmes such as 'Start Your Own Business, which is for anyone considering self-employment. It is satisfying to see a business grow from an idea to a flourishing entity.

We continuously recommend the Job Club Centre to our clients as they can help advise our clients on financial government incentives that are available for clients who are considering taking on new staff, while also helping to recruit the employees”.

Inishowen Development Partnership are in the process of organising an event especially for Business Owners in Inishowen, which will be based on the needs identified from the survey responses. IDP would encourage you to have your say and help shape the format of the session. Have Your Say - Business Owner Survey

Closing Date: Friday, May 1

To find out further information on any of the Employer Support Services mentioned, please email enquiries@inishowen.ie or Tel: 074 9362218.