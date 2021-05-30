JOB VACANY: Buncrana Credit Union seeking credit manager

Buncrana Credit Union is seeking a credit manager
Buncrana Credit Union is seeking a new credit manager.
This position is a full time permanent position.
A competitive salary and benefit package will be on offer.
If you feel you can meet the requirements of this role, please visit our website at https://www.buncranacu.ie/ recruitment for further information and to download an application form and recruitment privacy notice.
Applications must be received by BCU via the method stated on the website on or before 5pm on Monday 31st May 2021.
