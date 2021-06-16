Major water outage in Inishowen

Major water outage in north Inishowen
Properties across large areas of north Inishowen have been left without water this morning.
A burst pipe in the Carndonagh area has been identified as the problem.
There is currently no estimated repair time yet.
Updates to follow.
