Inishowen soft play centre forced to close

A recently re-opened soft play centre in Inishowen has had to close its doors due to updated Government Covid-19 guidelines.

Following a visit from the HSE and An Garda this week, Wains World, a purpose-built indoor play centre in Buncrana, has closed and has no indication when it may re-open again.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Siobhan Kearney, the Manager of Wains World explained that this time last year, soft play re-opened up under the heading of Hospitality, as soft play was not specifically mentioned.

Ms Kearney explained: “In in September 2020, the Government moved Soft Play into Level 2, which meant Wains World had to close immediately. In June 2021, the Government said Soft Play would be able to open in July 2021.

“So, when the Government made the announcement last month, soft play was not specifically mentioned, so, we thought, 'That's grand, we can open'. We did not open the café, we just opened up the play. We only started doing food the week before last.

“A couple of days later, the Government website was updated, which I missed as I did not look at it again, and it said that certain indoor things could not open, including, bingo, amusements and soft play areas.

“Last Wednesday, the HSE Environmental Health officer came to check we were using the covid passports and she left saying she would send through additional information.

“She rang on Friday and said she had checked the Government website and soft play areas should not be open, so we had to close. An Garda were up with us within 15 minutes and closed us down.

“There are a number of soft plays and play areas open throughout the county and the country. Obviously they have interpreted the regulations the same was as I did. I would consider Wains World quite educational. We run a Parent and Toddler Group, which caters for 11 children. The children are learning to climb again and learning to mix.”

Ms Kearney said she had received a lot of positivity from parents when Wains World had re-opened.

She said: “The parents I have spoken to thought it was brilliant we were opened up again for the development for the children.

“I have had teachers telling me that the Department of Education is telling them that PE is one of the main things they have to do when they go back to school, in order to get the children active again, for the development of their co-ordination and motor skills.

“Yet, we are closed down and there are no official guidelines about when soft play can re-open. We have been told we can open our café, but that is impossible because it and the soft play section are one, whole area.

“We are providing an essential educational service for children who have been denied that during the lockdowns and we are looking forward to re-opening as soon as we can. I am disappointed. You have pubs and hospitality open. Children can go to a pub or a restaurant, with their parents, but they are not able to go to a soft play.

“I have not had anyone saying to me you should not have opened. They are saying it was great that we were open. We did a summer scheme for Scoil Íosagáin in July. We closed the centre and gave them a private session so they could stay in the bubble.”

Comments made on the social media announcement about the closure of Wains World reflected the disappointment of its users.

One person wrote: “My granddaughter was there this morning and had a ball. Such a shame these indoor places can't open [but] children can go to schools in classes of 30, hotels, pubs, other houses for parties, fun fares, games, close together and many more indoor places, but not play centres.”

Another parent said: “This is a joke. We got in during the week and the kids had a great time and honestly so did I. I felt comfortable with the set up and everything was very well run. I am sorry to hear you have to close your doors again.”

Play Activity Leisure Ireland, which represents nationwide centres such as indoor play centres, have offered their help to draft guidelines for safe reopening of their businesses.

Play Activity's CEO, Tommy Gill said: “The guidelines for reopening of the indoor dining sector were drafted with the assistance of the hospitality sector. We can offer the same help for the reopening of indoor facilities for children.

“We implemented the highest standards when we reopened last year such as proper ventilation, limited numbers, social distancing, strict time slots, clean down processes, and indeed comprehensive hand washing. I feel we set ourselves higher standards than were expected, which included collating best practice guidelines for our sector.

“We hope to be invited to participate in drafting the guidelines for a safe reopening. We have already written to Minister Catherine Martin and indeed Minister Stephen Donnelly, as we feel we are best placed to help with getting children back to play in a safe environment," concluded Mr Gill.