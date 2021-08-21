Fine win for Buncrana over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

County player Jack O'Loughlin helped Buncrana to victory over MacCumhaill's
A fantastic final quarter from Buncrana saw them surge clear from a battling Sean MacCumhaill’s side in a real thriller at the Scarvey.
Buncrana 3-16
Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-10
Once again, when the going got tough quality players like the mighty Jack O’Loughlin, Oisin Grant, Sam Roe and goal scoring specialist P J McCarron got going.
Lee Henderson, Colm Griffin, Dylan Lafferty, Dean O’Donnell and Jamie De Ward all tried hard for the away team, who looked to be edging clear to victory as they led by 2-9 to 0-11- their goal coming from with just 15 minutes to play.
But, inspired by O’Loughlin and the Grants, Buncrana hauled themselves back into contention in a blistering final quarter.
Super- sub PJ McCarron entered the fray for ‘Crana and had an immediate electric effect.
First he set up the beavering Dylan Duffy for a badly needed goal. And then he hit two of his own, the first a fine solo goal and the second after great work by Peter Grant.
Stunned MacCumhaill’s could only add a single point to their tally in that final quarter as rampant Buncrana found that extra gear that propelled them to a thoroughly deserved victory.
