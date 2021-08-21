Search our Archive

21/08/2021

Fine win for Buncrana over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

Fine win for Buncrana over MacCumhaill's in Donegal SHC

County player Jack O'Loughlin helped Buncrana to victory over MacCumhaill's

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A fantastic final quarter from Buncrana saw them surge clear from a battling Sean MacCumhaill’s side in a real thriller at the Scarvey.

Buncrana 3-16
Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-10

Once again, when the going got tough quality players like the mighty Jack O’Loughlin, Oisin Grant, Sam Roe and goal scoring specialist P J McCarron got going.

Lee Henderson, Colm Griffin, Dylan Lafferty, Dean O’Donnell and Jamie De Ward all tried hard for the away team, who looked to be edging clear to victory as they led by 2-9 to 0-11- their goal coming from with just 15 minutes to play.

But, inspired by O’Loughlin and the Grants, Buncrana hauled themselves back into contention in a blistering final quarter.
Super- sub PJ McCarron entered the fray for ‘Crana and had an immediate electric effect.

First he set up the beavering Dylan Duffy for a badly needed goal. And then he hit two of his own, the first a fine solo goal and the second after great work by Peter Grant.

Stunned MacCumhaill’s could only add a single point to their tally in that final quarter as rampant Buncrana found that extra gear that propelled them to a thoroughly deserved victory.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media