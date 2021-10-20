Culdaff projects to be completed in memory of Bernard McGuinness

Several projects in Culdaff will be completed in memory of the late councillor, Bernard McGuinness.

Cllr McGuinness, who served on Donegal County Council for 42 years and had recently been elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen, passed away in August.

Speaking at October's Inishowen Municipal District councillors, Cllr Nicholas Crossan mentioned the Culdaff projects for which Cllr McGuinness had been advocating.

Cllr Crossan said: “Cllr McGuinness was looking for a few projects around Culdaff and, at a recent workshop, we councillors listed the playground, the jetty and the bridge and a few other wee issues he was looking to get completed.

“It would be remiss of us not to try and get those projects completed this year in memory of him. I think all of the councillors were 100% behind me on that. I think it goes across all sections, environment, roads or community.

“When you are here now Chief Executive, I just like to state that whatever projects Bernard had on the table, we would like to get them completed in his memory this year. We are all willing to sacrifice a wee bit in our own areas to make sure that's done.

Donegal County Council's Chief Executive, John McLaughlin agreed to progress the projects.

Mr Laughlin said: “I visited the jetty with Bernard on a couple of occasions and he was pushing that project very, very hard, at a time, probably, when we found it impossible to find money for it.

“So, I would be interested in getting some of those projects completed in memory of Bernard and getting. What we can do between now and the end of the year even go as far as to say if there is funding available, if we can't get it done because of winter maybe we could roll it over.”