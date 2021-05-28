Lawn bowling club gets green light to reopen

The Letterkenny Lawn Bowling Club is reopening its pristine surface.

Recent spells of inclement weather had left the green wet and unplayable but it will now be welcoming members back.

The bowling green is an integral part of the Letterkenny Town Park but between the Covid-19 and the conditions, it has been the subject of limited playing time over the past year.

However, it has now got the green light and new members are also welcome to come along.

The club will reopen on Friday, May 28 at 6pm.

For further information contact 0871378683.