The free “Pop-Up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” Covid-19 test centre located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana continues to operate from 11am to 7pm every day.

Dr. Aidan Ryan, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine said: "The Buncrana Testing Centre had a positivity rate of 30% of tests carried out last week.

"The Pop-Up testing centre has proven to be quite successful in detecting and containing cases of Covid-19. I would therefore encourage anyone who is concerned that they may have contracted Covid-19 to avail of the service. It is vital that they come forward for testing to help identify those who are infected and infectious, but unaware that they might be spreading the virus."

The HSE first established the Pop-Up centre in the first week of July owing to concerns over an increase in cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Inishowen area. The HSE is encouraging people in communities throughout the north of the County to avail of this temporary facility in Buncrana. People can avail of testing by either booking their preferred appointment slot online by clicking here or by Walk-In if they have concerns about Covid19, whether or not they have symptoms.

The Pop-Up test centre is located behind Cockhill Health Centre from 11am to 7pm daily and those under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/