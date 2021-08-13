Major Donegal festival cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19

One of Donegal's most popular and longest running festivals has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

This is the second year in a row that the Glenties Harvest Fair did not go ahead - and indeed, only the second time in over 100 years.

The annual fair is a unique celebration of people, place and tradition and many local people living abroad plan their trips home to coincide with the Harvest Fair. It is a time when people catch up with extended family, friends and neighbours that they may not have seen since the last Harvest Fair. And it is a time when people remember fondly those people from the heart of the community who are no longer with them.

Glenties Harvest Fair also attracts thousands of visitors from across Donegal and beyond who enjoy the market stalls, the music, dance, floats, storytelling, and more.

It had been hoped that with the rollout of the vaccination programme and the easing of restrictions, the festival could go ahead. However, rising Covid-19 numbers and the ongoing threat of the extremely contagious Delta variant meant that the decision to cancel was inevitable.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: "We have had to take the unfortunate steps in canceling this year's Harvest Fair Festival for a second year in a row.

"This is completely out of our hands, and one we held off as long as we could in coming to this decision.

"But we will be back, bigger and better next year."

Usually held over six days, the festival traditionally closes on September 12, Harvest Day, and this is the highlight of Glenties Harvest Fair. As well as being a time of great excitement, entertainment and celebration, the fair helped sustain many local businesses through the winter. It’s cancellation for the second year in a row is a major blow for the local economy.