13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Major Donegal festival cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19

Before Covid the festival had an unbroken run of 100 years

Major Donegal festival cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19

Glenties Harvest Fair in pre-Covid times

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

One of Donegal's most popular and longest running festivals has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

This is the second year in a row that the Glenties Harvest Fair did not go ahead - and indeed, only the second time in over 100 years. 

The annual fair is a unique celebration of people, place and tradition and many local people living abroad plan their trips home to coincide with the Harvest Fair. It is a time when people catch up with extended family, friends and neighbours that they may not have seen since the last Harvest Fair. And it is a time when people remember fondly those people from the heart of the community who are no longer with them. 

Glenties Harvest Fair also attracts thousands of visitors from across Donegal and beyond who enjoy the market stalls, the music, dance, floats, storytelling, and more.

It had been hoped that with the rollout of the vaccination programme and the easing of restrictions, the festival could go ahead. However, rising Covid-19 numbers and the ongoing threat of the extremely contagious Delta variant meant that the decision to cancel was inevitable.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: "We have had to take the unfortunate steps in canceling this year's Harvest Fair Festival for a second year in a row.

"This is completely out of our hands, and one we held off as long as we could in coming to this decision.

"But we will be back, bigger and better next year."

Usually held over six days, the festival traditionally closes on September 12, Harvest Day, and this is the highlight of Glenties Harvest Fair. As well as being a time of great excitement, entertainment and celebration, the fair helped sustain many local businesses through the winter. It’s cancellation for the second year in a row is a major blow for the local economy.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media