15/08/2021

Photo competition celebrates community volunteering across Donegal

Amateur photographers encouraged to submit images of volunteers at work

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Museum have announced their first-ever photographic competition which celebrates Volunteering in the Community.

The Donegal Volunteer Centre and Donegal County Museum are inviting amateur photographers to submit images of volunteers at work anywhere within the county.

Donegal County Museum has created the Volunteering in Heritage - the John McDermott Memorial Award - to recognise and highlight the extraordinary contribution that volunteers with local museums, heritage centres and organisations make to County Donegal’s history and heritage.

“Donegal County Museum created this award in memory of the late John McDermot.

“John was a volunteer who, over many years, took hundreds of photographs of archaeological and historic sites across County Donegal, many of which have become part of the John McDermott Collection in Donegal County Museum,” said Caroline Carr, from the Donegal County Museum.

The competition prizes are €400 Shop LK voucher for the overall winner and there are two €50 runners up vouchers.

The prize for "Volunteering in Heritage- the John McDermott Memorial Award’’ is a €100 voucher for Magee’s Photo Lab.

Finalists will be invited to the prize giving event in early September in Donegal County Museum.

The Donegal Volunteer Centre manager, John Curran said: “This Volunteering in the Community Photography Competition is our opportunity to extend our thanks to our volunteers more formally and to celebrate the extremely valuable work they do.”

All the entries will be displayed in an exhibition which will open in the Museum on Culture Night, Friday, September 17.

Admission to the competition, exhibition and the museum is free.

The closing date for all entries is 5pm on Monday, August 30. No entries after this time will be accepted.
Further information Donegal Volunteer Centre 074 91 26740 County Museum 074 91 24613

