Extension of public consultation period on Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan

Locals in Ballyshannon and environs have been given an extra opportunity to make an input into how they see their town progressing over the next two decades after it was announced this afternoon that the public consultation period on the draft Ballyshannon regeneration plan is to be extended until the start of next month.

It will be welcome news for some, who felt that the current deadline, did not give them enough time to respond, with so many other recent distractions ranging from Covid to Olympic celebrations, as well as the weather, in the way.

The draft plan prepared by GM Design Associates also builds upon what people said during consultation in January and February of this year.

This afternoon, Donegal County Council’s Regeneration & Development Team announced the extension of the public consultation period to hear the views of the local community on the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan.

The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan will remain on public display until Wednesday September 1, 2021 and the public are invited to have their say on this exciting and visionary project to re-imagine the future of Ballyshannon town centre.

Welcoming the publication of the Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan, the Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District and local Councillor, Barry Sweeny said:

“I am delighted to see this valuable regeneration focus on my home town and to bring a draft strategy back to the public to get more feedback on the Masterplan, actions and concepts that have been included.

"The Strategy & Action Plan is our opportunity to identify the key priorities and regeneration opportunities for Ballyshannon town centre up to 2040 and beyond, so I would strongly urge the whole community to engage with the consultation process over the coming weeks in order to ensure that this project is informed by the contribution of our community and key stakeholders in maximising the untapped potential of Ballyshannon as a special place to live, work, visit and invest.”

Jonny Stewart of GM Design Associates said, “The community in Ballyshannon has already played a key role in how the Draft Strategy & Action Plan has been shaped and developed and we would like to thank all those who have taken part so far. We encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback on the Draft Strategy & Action Plan so that we can continue to tailor the vision towards the needs and aspirations of the local community, businesses and residents.”

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development and Planning Services, added, “the publication of the Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan is an important milestone for Ballyshannon as it will provide a roadmap of the collective projects and actions for the future development of the town centre and it will support future applications for funding across the public, private and community sectors.”

“The Draft Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan contains a variety of ideas and initiatives to enhance Ballyshannon’s greatest natural assets and unique sense of place that will be positive for the economy and community and will help to recognise the recreation, business and tourism potential that Ballyshannon has to offer.”

Get involved

There are lots of ways to get involved before Wednesday September 1, 2021 by:

· Viewing the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects/ballyshannon%20regeneration%20strategy%20and%20action%20plan/

On the project website www.futureballyshannon.com

· Emailing your comments or questions to futureballyshannon@g-m-design.co.uk

· Leave comments ‘Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy’ on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Ballyshannon-Regeneration-Strategy-106697458078370/ or follow our Twitter page @BallyshannonRe1 https://twitter.com/home?lang=en-gb