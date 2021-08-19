Minister urged to speed up broadband roll-out in Donegal

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has again called on Minister Eamon Ryan to ensure Donegal is included in the Government’s national broadband roll-out.

Deputy Pringle said: “Despite promises Minister Ryan made to me in March, Donegal seems to have been left behind once again. There isn’t a single mention of the county in the summer 2021 National Broadband Plan update.”

"The deputy had urged minister in the Dáil in March to speed up the roll-out of broadband in Donegal, saying the new focus on people working from home and remote learning had highlighted the importance of broadband for rural communities."

In an email to the minister this week, Deputy Pringle said: “Back in March I had challenged you on whether Donegal would be the forgotten county in this roll-out, as it is in many other ways. This update does nothing but confirm this fear to me.

“I hope that you will reconsider your approach and ensure that Donegal is included in the roll-out, along with all the other counties, as soon as possible,” he said.