Afghan people in Donegal have deep concerns for the safety of families - Donegal Intercultural Platform

The Donegal Intercultural Platform has said it fears a catastrophe in Afghanistan and is deeply concerned by the recent developments in the country.

The independent non-governmental organisation offers support to Afghan people living in Donegal.

It has called on the Irish Government to do what it can to ensure that international aid can continue to flow to the people of Afghanistan.

The Government has said under 200 humanitarian visas will be processed for Afghan people, including those who have worked for the EU in Afghanistan and family members of Irish citizens.

In a statement, the Donegal Intercultural Platform said Afghan people living here have deep concerns for the safety and security of their families back home.

“We have spoken to a number of families who are in contact with relatives in Kabul and other places and they say they are deeply fearful for their relatives’ safety and livelihood.

“The Intercultural Platform welcomes the call from the Immigrant Council of Ireland for the Department of Justice to prioritise family reunification applications from Afghan nationals. All the internal resources that are required need to be urgently diverted to swiftly process any outstanding applications.”

“It is our view that there should be a major emphasis on expediting applications in the coming days, with necessary processes such as DNA testing to verify family relationships being done in situ here in Ireland,” co-chairs of the group, Thoiba Ahmed and Paul Kernan, said.