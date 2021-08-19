Muff to Derry Greenway takes a major step forward

Donegal County Council has announced that E Quinn Civils Ltd has won the contract to construct the Muff section of the Derry-Muff greenway.

This is the first section of the EU-funded greenway project to be built in the county, and forms the opening section of the Inishowen greenway, which is a long-term objective of Donegal County Council’s greenway strategy.

The contractor is scheduled to commence work on September 9 and the route is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

Rónán Gallagher, the greenway project’s communication officer, said: "This is a fantastic day for Inishowen and Donegal in general, and a tangible sign of the Council’s commitment to active travel and encouraging people to interact with their community in a more environmentally-friendly way."

He concluded: "This section has been made possible by the Council’s vision and the funding secured from INTERREG VA, administered by SEUPB.

"The project team would like to acknowledge the support of those funders, as well as the support of the Members of the Inishowen Municipal District, and not least the people of Muff who have been enthusiastic about the project since its inception in September 2017."