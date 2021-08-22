Cormac is All Ireland Fleadhfest champion

Talented Inishowen musician, Cormac McColgan (17), has become the All Ireland Fleadhfest 2021 piano accordion champion.

Cormac, a member of Inishowen's CCÉ Seamus Mac Giolla Bhríde, made the journey from his home in Muff to compete in Fleadhfest 2021 in Sligo, with his father, on Saturday, August 7. The competition took place in a marquee in Mercy College in the town.

Fleadhfest was the virtual Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, in response to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cormac, who is a pupil of renowned Dunree musician, Teresa McClure, explained he had to send a video of himself playing his tunes to Fleadhfest a few weeks ago.

Cormac was eligible to enter Fleadhfest because he had competed in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2019 in Drogheda, a competition which he also won.

He added: “Only the three competitors, the adjudicator, Declan Payne from Sligo and the helper were allowed inside the marquee. Luckily my dad was standing at the gate, in the rain, and he heard me plating my tunes, The Gold Ring (jig) and The Old Road to Garry (Reel).

“It was a good feeling to win Fleadhfest but it wasn't as good as the previous time I won Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“There wasn't an audience for the competition or the same atmosphere. But, fair play to Comhaltas, Fleadhfest was the best they could do given the Government's Covid-19 restrictions. When I phoned Teresa to tell her, she said it made her day. She was delighted.

“I missed not playing at any sessions in Sligo. To me that is the best part of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, meeting new people and learning new tunes.

“It was also a pity my mum, Johanne, and my sisters, Rhíana and Clíona, and my brother, Ronán, could not have been there.

“Music has given me a lot of opportunities. I really enjoyed being part of CCÉ Baile na gCailleach's (Derry) virtual Spring Sessions workshops in March past. It was a bit different trying to teach to camera and pretending there were students present but it was a good learning curve,” said the Crana College Leaving Certificate student.