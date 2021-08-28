Coast Guard warning issued after children fall into ‘dangerous’ hole on Donegal beach

Greencastle Coast Guard has erected temporary poles and tape around a large, deep hole on Sweet Nellie’s beach near Greencastle
The coast guard has warned of the dangers of a large hole on a Donegal beach after reports of children falling into it.
The move followed reports of children falling into the hole while paddling in the shallow water surrounding it.
The Coast Guard is warning parents to always supervise children when they are in the water “as there are often holes just like this one that cannot be seen when the tide comes in around them”.
A spokesperson said Donegal County Council has promised to put up a warning sign for the dangerous hole.
