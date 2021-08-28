Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Coast Guard warning issued after children fall into ‘dangerous’ hole on Donegal beach

‘There are often holes just like this one that cannot be seen when the tide comes in around them’

Coast Guard warning issued after children fall into ‘dangerous’ hole on Donegal beach

Greencastle Coast Guard has erected temporary poles and tape around a large, deep hole on Sweet Nellie’s beach near Greencastle

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The coast guard has warned of the dangers of a large hole on a Donegal beach after reports of children falling into it.
Greencastle Coast Guard has erected temporary poles and tape around a large, deep hole on Sweet Nellie’s beach near Greencastle.
The move followed reports of children falling into the hole while paddling in the shallow water surrounding it.
The Coast Guard is warning parents to always supervise children when they are in the water “as there are often holes just like this one that cannot be seen when the tide comes in around them”.
A spokesperson said Donegal County Council has promised to put up a warning sign for the dangerous hole.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media