30/08/2021

Fog leads to flights being disrupted at Donegal Airport

One flight diverted and others cancelled

Funding boost for Donegal Airport - Government provides further supports

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A number of flights were cancelled due to fog at Donegal airport, Carrickfinn.

One flight had to be diverted back to Dublin, while three others were cancelled over a two-day period last week.

Donegal Airport has confirmed that the following flights were affected:

August 27

HP333   Dublin to Donegal – Flight diverted back to Dublin due to fog  – Passengers were provided with surface transportation from Dublin to Donegal.

LM203 Glasgow to Donegal – Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were offered a refund or reschedule to another date.

LM204  Donegal to Glasgow -  Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were offered a refund or reschedule to another date.

August 28

HP330 Donegal to Dublin – Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were provided with surface transportation from Donegal to Dublin.

