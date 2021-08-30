Fog leads to flights being disrupted at Donegal Airport

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn
A number of flights were cancelled due to fog at Donegal airport, Carrickfinn.
One flight had to be diverted back to Dublin, while three others were cancelled over a two-day period last week.
Donegal Airport has confirmed that the following flights were affected:
August 27
HP333 Dublin to Donegal – Flight diverted back to Dublin due to fog – Passengers were provided with surface transportation from Dublin to Donegal.
LM203 Glasgow to Donegal – Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were offered a refund or reschedule to another date.
LM204 Donegal to Glasgow - Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were offered a refund or reschedule to another date.
August 28
HP330 Donegal to Dublin – Flight cancelled due to fog – Passengers were provided with surface transportation from Donegal to Dublin.
