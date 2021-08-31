Audit of Community Groups in County Donegal

Community and Voluntary Groups throughout the County are invited to participate in an Audit of
Community Groups by completing a short online questionnaire before Friday, September 17, at
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D6XTF2X
This Audit of Community Groups is being conducted by the Community Development Section,
Donegal County Council, to ascertain the needs and aspirations of Community/Voluntary Groups in
the County.
Groups who respond will be offered the opportunity to be added to a database of
contacts which will be used to inform groups of upcoming events and funding opportunities relevant
to their group as they arise.
