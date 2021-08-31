Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Positive meeting over flooding issues in Pettigo

L to R Councillor Michael McMahon, Jemma Dolan MLA and Councillor Siobhán Currie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The North's Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has thanked the Northern Ireland Rivers Agency after positive meeting about flooding issues in Pettigo. 

Speaking after the meeting that took place in Pettigo the MLA for the area said;


"Alongside Erne North Councillor Siobhán Currie and Donegal County Councillor Michael McMahon I met with Rivers Agency to discuss on-going flooding issues in Pettigo. 


"During the flash flooding earlier in August we were lucky that the rain was not as heavy in the Pettigo area. I thought it would be wise to meet with Rivers Agency to discuss the flooding in and around Pettigo and their plans for the future. 


"One of the main issues is the flood at the bridge in the town where businesses in the village are affected by flooding.


"The other is flooding on the road to Kesh where the old cattle pens used to be situated, which is a dangerous hazard to drivers. 


"The site meeting was productive and informative and out of it I am seeking a further meeting between Rivers Agency and Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works who both have responsibility for Rivers on the Donegal side of Pettigo. 


"I also took the opportunity to get an update from Rivers Agency on the flooding at Belleek around Pheonix Manor, Slaters Cross and Straddle Service Station. 


"Now is the time for action on these flooding issues and not when the heavy rains return and areas are flooded."

