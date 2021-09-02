LEAVING CERT 2021: Results day information and key dates for Donegal Leaving Cert students

After a longer wait than usual for Leaving Cert results, the class of 2021 will have a busy few weeks ahead.

The LC Exam and Accredited Grades results are due to issue this Friday, followed by the first CAO offers on Tuesday.

The majority of Donegal students opted for accredited grades, while some chose to sit one or more examinations. They could sit exams as well as, or instead of, opting for accredited grades.

According to information on gov.ie: “In any subject where a candidate sat the examination and opted to receive Accredited Grades, they will be credited with the better of the two results.”

Traditionally, school staff have been on hand on results day to offer advice and support to students receiving their results in school. This year will be no different.

The gov.ie information states: “Schools have been asked to provide support to candidates on the day, by allowing them to come to the school if they wish at a scheduled time, to meet with members of the Student Support Team such as guidance counsellors, year heads, tutors and chaplains.

“These planned interactions with candidates are intended to support wellbeing and to discuss future education and career options. There should be no discussions about school estimated percentage marks submitted as part of the accredited grades process.

“The arrangements for this should be in line with public health advice, the school’s Covid-19 Response Plan and the school’s visitor policy.”

Students will have the opportunity in the coming days to view exam scripts appeal a grade through a dedicated portal.

Candidates who opted for both examinations and accredited grades in any subjects will receive information in respect of both sets of results for those subjects.

The National Parent’s Council (Post-Primary) helpline 1800 265 165 will be open from Friday, September 3 to Sunday, September 5 and from Tuesday, September 7 to Friday, September 10 from 11am to 8pm.

It will provide advice and guidance for candidates and parents. The service is staffed by professional guidance counsellors and is supported by the Department of Education.

Students are reminded that if they do not get offered a place on their preferred course, there are alternative paths to their chosen career.

Key Dates

September 3:

Results available from 10am through the Schools Examinations Candidate Self-Service Portal

September 7:

CAO Round 1 offers will be issued.

From 5pm the breakdown of component marks for examinations and estimated percentage marks and accredited marks for accredited grades will be available on the Candidate Self-Service Portal.

Applications to view scripts via the Portal open at 5pm.

September 8:

Applications to view scripts through the Candidate Self-Service Portal close at 8pm.

September 11:

Applications to appeal examination results and accredited grades open at 9am

September 13:

Applications to appeal examination results and accredited grades close at 12pm.