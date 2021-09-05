Convenience: Golf club in Donegal could spend a penny to enable golfers to go to the loo during a round

North West Golf Club, Buncrana
A golf club in Donegal is planning to spend a penny or two to enable golfers to go to the loo while out on a round.
North West Golf Club in Buncrana has submitted plans to Donegal Co. Council in relation to the proposed “erection of a stand alone on-course toilet block” with a septic tank, percolation area and associated works at Lisfannon.
The council will accept submissions up to October 4, 2021.
A decision on whether to grant planning permission has been scheduled for October 25.
