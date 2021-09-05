Planning permission sought for outdoor swimming pool beside a house in Donegal

Donegal County Council's headquarters
Planning officials at Donegal Co. Council are set to examine a rather unusual planning application - a plan to build an outdoor swimming pool beside a house.
Private home swimming pools are few and far between in the county, with only a handful scattered about the county.
The local authority has received a planning application for the construction of an outdoor swimming pool at an existing dwelling at Garvagh, Barnesmore, outside Donegal Town.
The applicant is Margaret Loughrey.
A decision by planners is due on October 26, 2021.
