Donegal's new District Judge took take up role this month

New District Judge Raymond Finnegan
Donegal's newly appointed District Judge will take up his new role later this month.
Former Meath solicitor, Raymond Finnegan replaces the outgoing Judge Paul Kelly, who sat on the bench for 11 years in Donegal.
Judge Kelly was appointed as President of the District Court and assigned to the Dublin Metropolitan District in March 2021.
Judge Finnegan will begin his new role on September 20.
