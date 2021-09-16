Search

16/09/2021

Free or low cost courses in Donegal on self-care, personal development and career goals for women

The courses are being run by Donegal Women's Network

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Donegal Women's Network is offering a number of free or low cost courses to help women with self care and personal development. 

Women in the Home, New Beginnings is a free eight-week course commencing in the Niall Mor Centre, Killybegs on Thursday September 23 from 10am to 1pm. The aim of this course is to support women in life-long learning opportunities and promote personal development, well-being and positive mental health. Booking is essential - contact NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network  donegalwomensnetwork@gmail.com or 074 9722790

Space to Breathe programme for women takes place in the Dolmen Centre, Portnoo from 10am to 1pm on Mondays, September 20, September 27 and October 4. The sessions will cover mindfulness practices, self-reflection and journaling exercises; tools for managing stress and anxiety; self-care practices and more. Course participation fee is €5, booking is essential. Contact NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network onegalwomensnetwork@gmail.com or 074 9722790

STEPS for Women Skills Programme is starting on Tuesday, September 21 from 10am to 1pm for 14 weeks and will be held in the Kilbarron Parish Centre, Ballyshannon. This free, fun and practical programme focuses on women returning to education or employment. Topics covered include women’s health and wellbeing and exploring options around education, career and personal goals. Contact NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network donegalwomensnetwork@gmail.com or 074 9722790

