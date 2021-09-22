Your Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Inish Times, Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Táinste Leo Varadkar rules out 100% mica redress.
Life-prolonging drug to be made available to 'Donegal Amy' patients.
Mica Redress Committee backs Working Group position.
Conservation plans for Norburg Castle at Greencastle near completion.
Five-week delay is 'a disaster' in Donegal SHC, and much, much more.
