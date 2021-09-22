Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Peter Thomas Wharton, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family of Peter Thomas Wharton, Cappry, Ballybofey and formerly Manchester, England. Beloved husband of Philomena and much loved father to Michael and Jennifer, dearly loved brother of Billy, Anne and the late George. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother, sister and very many friends.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Friday, September 24, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am, with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm.

In compliance with current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral will be private to the family and friends only, please.

John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Gillen, Upper Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 5:30pm to 7pm today, Tuesday, September 21. Removal from there at 7pm going to his sister Nellie Doherty's residence, Glencar Road, Letterkenny. House is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, September 23, in St. Columba's Church, Drumoghill followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim Mc Glynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines funeral and burial is private for family and friends only please.

Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad

The death has occurred of Eddie Carr, Gortnatrá North, Cashel, Fanad. He passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford.

Predeceased by his brother Fr. James and sisters Brid and Katie. Very sadly missed by his wife Grace, his extended family, neighbours and all his friends.

Eddie's remains will repose at his late residence from 4pm on Wednesday, September 22. Removal from there at 3.30pm on Thursday, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 4pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Mass can be viewed on the St. Mary's Fanavolty and St. Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Church Fanavolty care of any family member.

Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo

The death has occurred of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and Swinford, Mayo.

The peaceful death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Margaret Lavin, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry and formerly of Swinford, County Mayo and Leeds, England.

Predeceased by her husband Martin. Sadly missed by her daughter Marie, her son-in-law Conal, her granddaughter Mary Ellen, her sister, her sister-in-law Delia, her brothers-in-law, Brian, Owen and Paddy and all her extended family and friends.

Removal from Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road this evening, Tuesday, at 7pm going to her daughter and son-in-law's residence, Conal and Marie Gallagher, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry for 8.30pm reposal.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry Thursday, September 23 of September, at 11am followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake will be strictly private to family only. In line with current regulations, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Webcam and on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Thursday at 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Niall McQuillan, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Niall McQuillan, St Enda's, West End, Bundoran.

He passed away peacefully at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy.

Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Charlie, Brendan, Angela, Grainne, Sinead, Tracey and Casilda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Cortége will leave his late residence on Thursday, September 23 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Niall's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. A maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the Church. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Niall to the Patient Comfort Fund, Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Kevin Holden, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Kevin Holden, Marewood Court, Ballymun, Dublin, Kilmore, Dublin and Donegal.

He passed away in the loving care of the staff at The Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved father of Derek, Louise and Alan. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter and their mother Áine, daughters-in-law Zorayda and Larissa, Louise’s partner David, grandchildren Seán, Darragh, Remy, Ewan, Zoe, Presley Riley and Patrick, great-grandsons Bobby and Theo, brothers Dickie and Vincent, sister Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his daughter Louise’s home, 13, Limelawn Rise, Clonsilla on Tuesday, September 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to The Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on his 75th birthday, Wednesday September 22, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50% but the Mass may be viewed by following the link below:

https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Cremation Service after Mass at Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm limited to 60 persons. You may view the committal by following the link: Chapel Webstreaming - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Susie McHugh, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Susie McHugh, Donegal Street, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of Charlie and much-loved mother to Charles, Gerard, Susan, and Rosaleen, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Wednesday, September 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to the family and friends only please.

Eugene McGee (John Joe), Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eugene McGee (John Joe), Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Brid, his ten children, in-laws, grandchildren and his brother John and Marjorie and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon, September 22 at 1pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

All wake and funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current government guidelines.

Kathleen Hanlon, Lettermacaward and St Johnston

The death has occurred in her home of Kathleen Hanlon, née Gallagher, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward and formerly of Ardegh, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 21 from 3pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm going to St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Maggie Millar, formerly of Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Maggie Millar, formerly of Burnside, Raphoe.

Funeral service at Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 21 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government regulations, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends with a limited number of 75 people in the church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

