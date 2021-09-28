Search

28/09/2021

More funding sought for further upgrade and improvement works on busy Donegal road

Councillor and area roads manager seeking funding to continue work

Road works

It is hoped that money can be secured to continue work on the Pettigo Road

Cllr Michael Naughton (FF) has said that he intends meeting with relevant ministers with a view to securing further funding for the Pettigo Road.

At the September meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal Town, the councillor said: “If we can keep going a certain amount each year, we will keep getting the work done.”

The councillor welcomed progress on the road to date as outlined by Area Roads Manager Mark Sweeney.

The roads officer explained to the meeting that specific grant funding had been obtained for 2021. It was intended that the majority of it would be spent on consultation fees for repairs to a bridge on the road. 

“That is on hold due to Covid,” said Mr Sweeney.

“There are site investigation works going on.

“Anything not spent this year on design costs will be spent on resurfacing.

“We have also made it clear to the Department that we can handle further funding on Pettigo Road, so if more comes our way we will get it included.”

The September meeting of Donegal MD was the first to be held in Donegal Town Public Services Centre since the Covid crisis began. Work had taken place to extend the Peter Kennedy Chamber by removing a wall and joining it with another room so that physical distancing could be maintained.

Local News

