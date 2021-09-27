Council says that consultations on Flood Relief Schemes to begin

An online Opening Public Consultation period is to start on a number of Flood relief schemes in the county.

Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton Flood Relief Schemes are being progressed by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Office of Public Works.

Consulting firms Byrne Looby / Arcadis have been appointed to design a flood relief scheme for each community that is technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable.

The project is currently in Stage 1 “Scheme Analysis and Development”. This involves data collection/ surveys, detailed river modelling, and early community engagement to inform the design and identify the preferred Scheme.

The aim is to ensure that design is based on the most up to date information and analysis, and that stakeholder and public input regarding flooding, design and environmental constraints are considered as early as possible in the process.

To this end DCC are launching an online Opening Public Consultation period which will run from 27th September to 22nd October 2021. Information on the project, consultation materials and a questionnaire are available on the project websites:

Ballybofey - Stranorlar - Public and Stakeholder engagement (floodinfo.ie)

Buncrana FRS - Public and Stakeholder Engagement (floodinfo.ie)

https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/buncrana/project-info/public-engagement/

Ramelton FRS - Public and Stakeholder Engagement (floodinfo.ie)

https://www.floodinfo.ie/frs/en/ramelton/project-info/public-engagement/

It is hoped to engage with members of the public and stakeholders via submission of questionnaires online or by correspondence with the project team.

Consultation packs in hard copy have been delivered to homes and businesses in the Scheme areas for those who prefer to make submissions by freepost, email or telephone.

We encourage anyone who has an interest in these Schemes to submit their views or any information they may have. This will be of great benefit in informing scheme design as early as possible.

If you would like to meet with a member of the project team in person, representatives will be in Ballybofey & Stranorlar, Buncrana and Ramelton on the following dates from 6pm to 8pm:

Ballybofey & Stranorlar - 12th October

Ramelton – 13th October

Buncrana – 14th October



Please note that in person consultations will be upon request and strictly by appointment only. Should you wish to make an appointment, please contact Donegal County Council Flood Relief Schemes Unit on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@ donegalcoco.ie.

A further public consultation will be held at the end of Stage 1 when the preferred Schemes have been identified.