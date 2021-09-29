Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Christopher (Christy) Deeney, Rathmullan and London

- Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh

- Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon

- Michael Coyle, Falcarragh

- Jim Bowden, Killybegs and Co. Louth

- Alex Tochel, Donegal Town

- Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford

- Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Omagh, Dublin and Ballybofey

- Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff

- Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties

- Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny

- Violet Cunningham, Carlow, and formerly Castlefin

Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and Carradoan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) Deeney, London and formerly Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, September 10, 2021. Deeply regretted by his daughter Enya, parents Bridie & Johnny, wife Deirdra, sister Sinead, grandfather Sean Kearney, nephew Ultan, niece Cara, brother-in-law Brendan, sister-in-law Jennifer, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Kieron.

Remains will repose at the residence of his mother Bridie, Newtown, Carradoan, Rathmullan, from 8pm on Thursday, September 30. Neighbours and friends welcome. Requiem Mass on Friday, October 1, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on the following link:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Please adhere to current H.S.E. guidelines.

Walter (Wally) Myles, Rossnowlagh and formerly Dublin

The death has occurred of Walter Myles, known as Wally, Rossnowlagh and formerly from Dublin. Suddenly, at his residence. Beloved husband of Bríd, father of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandfather of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, father-in-law of Maria, Pete and Dave, and a dear friend to many.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 1, 2021, at 9.30am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, with burial afterwards at St. Mochulla's Cemetery, Tulla, Co. Clare. Please follow all current guidelines regarding Covid-19. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the church.

House Private Please

Walter's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Mark McCafferty Ballyshannon and formerly London

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon and formerly of London, on September 22, 2021. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London.

Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.



Mark's Funeral will take place on October 11, 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG

Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/

The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ.

Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road,

London SW12 9AQ.

Michael Coyle, Lower Killult, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Coyle, Lower Killult, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by his father, Joe, mother, Una and brother, John.

Survived by his wife, Sadie; daughters, Donna, Angela and Una; son, Joseph; daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Mary, Brid and Sally; brothers, Dinny and Joe; in-laws, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, September 30 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/gortahork-parish-church

Jim Bowden, Donegal Road, Killybegs and Dunleer, Co. Louth



The death has occurred of Jim Bowden, Seasons, Donegal Road, Killybegs and formerly of Dunleer, Co Louth.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Virginia, sons Alan and Richard, daughters in law Amardeep and Maeve, grandchildren Eva and Priya, brothers Paddy and Tommy, sisters Kay, Mary, Evelyn and Imelda, sisters in law Phyllis, Kitty and Kathleen, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie. In compliance with HSE guidelines, please adhere to current restrictions.

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Alex Tochel, Birchill, Donegal Town

The death occurred on Monday of Alex Tochel, Birchill, Donegal Town and formerly Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Brea, son Terence and infant son. Deeply missed by his daughters Leah, Susan and Avril, sons in law Jason and Paul, brothers and sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter, Leah Hone, Birchill. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11 am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 and government guidelines, the family home and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Alex's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connor, The Roughan, Lifford.

She passed away peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway on Monday.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Siobhan; Beloved mother of Kevin, Declan, Maura (Hassan) and Brian, sister of Celine (Derry) and sister-in-law of Deirdre (Booterstown); sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, sons, sister, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

House strictly private to family only, please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Ardmore Cemetery, Waterside, Derry. Family flowers only. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Omagh, Dublin and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Pauline (Polly) McGillin, née McCullagh, Tattyreagh, Omagh, Tyrone, Ballybofey and Dublin City.

She died peacefully at her late residence, Corner House, 21 Drumconnelly Road, Tattyreagh BT78 1RR on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Brian. Devoted mother to Joanne, Marie, Suzanne, Bernice, Barry, Sheila, Brian and Mickey. Cherished grandmother to her 17 grandchildren. Much-loved sister to Katie McAnnenny, Peggy Maguire and the late Aileen Mannion, Mary B Conway and John McCullagh.

Remains reposing in her late residence. Polly will leave her late residence on Wednesday, September 29, at 11am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by her burial in St Mary’s Drumragh Cemetery.

For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, Polly will travel from the Drumconnelly Road, across the Seskinore Road, Drumconnelly Road, A5, Kevlin Road, John Street and James Street, to arrive at Sacred Heart Church for 11.50am.

The house will be private with social distancing being adhered to at the funeral. The Funeral Mass may also be viewed via the Drumragh Parish webcam.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, sisters, sons in-law, daughters in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff

The death has taken place at his home of Sean Ruddy, Larahirrel, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Cremation to take place on Thursday at 2pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Mary's Church, Bocan Building Fund c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask.

Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Winnie Long, née Coyle, Banganboy, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 29 in the Church of the Holy Family, Edininfagh with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing a mask.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Association or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at The Donegal Hospice on Sunday of Joe Harvey, 10 Thorndale, Letterkenny and formerly Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Joe’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 29 at 10:30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery with funeral cortege travelling via the Port Road, up the Church Lane and down the Market Square.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and Medical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred suddenly at Naas General Hospital of Violet Cunningham, 5 Askea Court, Carlow, and formerly of Drumurphy, Castlefin.

Sadly missed by her partner Pat, son Seán, brother Jim, sisters Josie and Betty, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tara, Dylan and Seán Jnr, great-granddaughter Aurora, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Due to Covid regulations the funeral home and funeral Mass, are restricted to 50% capacity. Please also wear face coverings.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.