Ireland Mica campaigners meet European Commission

A delegation of campaigners from Ireland concerned about the presence of deleterious materials, including mica, pyrite, pyrrhotite and other sulphides, in construction products, has visited the European Parliament for discussions with MEPs.

The delegation was hosted by Clare Daly (Independent), MEP for the Dublin Constituency.

Donegal Live understands the two-day engagement was to investigate, from the European Commission, the legality and ethical standing of the Irish Standard IS 465, which was authored by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NASI).

IS 465 derives from European legislation in the first instance, as does all Irish legislation since 1973, the year in which Ireland joined the European Economic Community (EEC).

IS 465 includes the standardised protocol for determining whether a building has been damaged by concrete blocks containing excessive amounts of deleterious materials, such as mica.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD said Chris McManus (Sinn Féin), MEP for the Midlands - North-West Constituency, had been invited to meet the delegation.

He added: “Chris was unable to do so, however, as he had a prior engagement in West Donegal meeting fishermen and farmers.

“I welcome this initiative. I think it is important to take this campaign to every single centre of power that has any influence and can make a change.

“Ireland failed in its responsibility to implement European directives around building controls and construction standards. It is very clear, in my opinion, EU Directives that have been in place for a number of years, are not being properly implemented in Ireland,” said Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

