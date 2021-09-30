Search

30/09/2021

Ireland Mica campaigners meet European Commission

Legality and ethical standing of the Irish Standard IS 465 examined

Clare Daly

Clare Daly MEP hosted Mica campaigners meeting European Commission

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

A delegation of campaigners from Ireland concerned about the presence of deleterious materials, including mica, pyrite, pyrrhotite and other sulphides, in construction products, has visited the European Parliament for discussions with MEPs.

The delegation was hosted by Clare Daly (Independent), MEP for the Dublin Constituency.

Donegal Live understands the two-day engagement was to investigate, from the European Commission, the legality and ethical standing of the Irish Standard IS 465, which was authored by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NASI).

IS 465 derives from European legislation in the first instance, as does all Irish legislation since 1973, the year in which Ireland joined the European Economic Community (EEC).

IS 465 includes the standardised protocol for determining whether a building has been damaged by concrete blocks containing excessive amounts of deleterious materials, such as mica.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD said Chris McManus (Sinn Féin), MEP for the Midlands - North-West Constituency, had been invited to meet the delegation.

He added: “Chris was unable to do so, however, as he had a prior engagement in West Donegal meeting fishermen and farmers.

“I welcome this initiative. I think it is important to take this campaign to every single centre of power that has any influence and can make a change.

“Ireland failed in its responsibility to implement European directives around building controls and construction standards. It is very clear, in my opinion, EU Directives that have been in place for a number of years, are not being properly implemented in Ireland,” said Deputy Mac Lochlainn.

RELATED

'Long-term structural performance of retained blockwork uncertain' – Engineers Ireland

'Demolition or nothing' – Cllr Frank McBrearty

Engineer raises mica redress concerns

Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme is 'unethical' - engineer claims

Submission by Engineers Ireland to the Working Group on the Defective Blocks Grant Scheme

Read the full Submission here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media