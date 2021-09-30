Search

30/09/2021

Irish State failed to protect citizens from defective construction products

Commission needs to fulfil responsibility to ensure compliance with EU legislation

The Irish State has failed to protect citizens from a defective product, despite being obliged to ensure construction product conformity.

This was the opinion of Clare Daly (Independent), MEP for the Dublin Constituency, who hosted a two-day visit to Europe by campaigners from Ireland concerned about the presence of deleterious materials, including mica, pyrite, pyrrhotite and other sulphides, in construction products.

Speaking to Donegal Live tonight, Ms Daly said: "We were impressed and awed by the information, presentation and determination of the mica homeowners, legal and engineering experts who came on a delegation to the European Parliament this week.

"It is very clear that the scale of the problem is being understated and that the Irish State has failed to protect citizens from a defective product, despite being obliged to ensure construction product conformity and safety.

"That the State has failed to carry out any independent testing itself is astounding! 

"We are focused and determined to see how we can ensure the Commission fulfils its responsibility to ensure compliance with EU legislation in this regard from Ireland. The homeowners are the victims in this nightmare, yet their work and knowledge of the problem puts the Government to shame. There needs to be real engagement, and accountability for this crisis in order to move forward," concluded Ms Daly.

